Freedom of expression fluctuating re: Grande Prairie bus ads
The president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms says society is changing what kinds of ads can be displayed. Looking at a recent case in Grande Prairie where an anti-abortion ad was disallowed on public buses, John Carpay told 630 CHED's Ryan Jespersen that freedom of expression is being limited by political correctness.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repairs and Renovations Coming to Edmonton Affo...
|Jan 2
|Mercans R Stoopit
|2
|Man charged with human trafficking; police beli...
|Dec 31
|JTF a Homolka Fan
|2
|TORYs LOSE CREDIBILITY in ALBERTA !
|Dec 30
|Iva Sandy Jansen
|2
|Red Deer, Alta., man punches cougar at Tim Hort...
|Dec 30
|Kevin is Leery - ...
|1
|KHANS re: PAY for ACCESS ! - Caught !
|Dec 30
|TREY LAWNEY - Dragon
|1
|Vermilion Energy Is A Little Known Dividend Gem
|Dec 27
|Virginian Synergy
|1
|Questions over police-involved shootings in Cal...
|Dec 19
|Granted Ima Heffe...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC