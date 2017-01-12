Fort Saskatchewan store the first in Alberta to offer all day McDonald's breakfast
Important news if you have a hankering for hot cakes at 2 p.m. An Edmonton area McDonald's is now the only McDonald's serving all day breakfast in Alberta. Stephen Lo, who owns the Fort Saskatchewan location at 8817-101 A Street, confirmed the news on his Facebook page Wednesday, and people were quick to share their excitement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burlington record pressing plant set to tap int...
|20 hr
|off 2 press plates
|1
|Jane Fonda says people should not be fooled by ...
|Thu
|Tom Hayden - Senator
|2
|Canada Is A Paedophile Cult
|Thu
|Gog
|2
|Stony Plain man in hospital, two others charged... (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|DJ girard
|2
|Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA...
|Jan 9
|Achoo
|1
|Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on...
|Jan 8
|Peace Pipe-Line
|1
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Jan 7
|mjpast
|53
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC