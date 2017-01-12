Fort Saskatchewan store the first in ...

Fort Saskatchewan store the first in Alberta to offer all day McDonald's breakfast

Important news if you have a hankering for hot cakes at 2 p.m. An Edmonton area McDonald's is now the only McDonald's serving all day breakfast in Alberta. Stephen Lo, who owns the Fort Saskatchewan location at 8817-101 A Street, confirmed the news on his Facebook page Wednesday, and people were quick to share their excitement.

