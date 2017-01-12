Fort McMurray Walmart customers react to charges of selling wildfire-contaminated food
Charges laid under the Public Health Act state that Wal-Mart Canada failed to ensure that food which had been contaminated in May's wildfire was not stocked or sold at its outlet in downtown Fort McMurray. David Thurton is CBC's mobile journalist in Fort McMurray.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burlington record pressing plant set to tap int...
|Fri
|off 2 press plates
|1
|Jane Fonda says people should not be fooled by ...
|Thu
|Tom Hayden - Senator
|2
|Canada Is A Paedophile Cult
|Thu
|Gog
|2
|Stony Plain man in hospital, two others charged... (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|DJ girard
|2
|Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA...
|Jan 9
|Achoo
|1
|Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on...
|Jan 8
|Peace Pipe-Line
|1
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Jan 7
|mjpast
|53
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC