Former North Dakota oil executive cha...

Former North Dakota oil executive charged with fraud

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A onetime North Dakota oilfield executive is accused of breaking federal law by falsely inflating company revenues by tens of millions of dollars. Joseph Kostelecky, of Dickinson, pleaded not guilty in Bismarck on Friday to five counts of wire fraud and one count of securities fraud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on... 9 hr Peace Pipe-Line 1
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) 22 hr mjpast 53
Canada Is A Paedophile Cult Fri there is no god 1
First time home buyers credit Fri TLD1984 1
News Repairs and Renovations Coming to Edmonton Affo... Jan 2 Mercans R Stoopit 2
News Man charged with human trafficking; police beli... Dec 31 JTF a Homolka Fan 2
TORYs LOSE CREDIBILITY in ALBERTA ! Dec 30 Iva Sandy Jansen 2
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,998 • Total comments across all topics: 277,717,589

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC