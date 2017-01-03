Former North Dakota oil executive charged with fraud
" A onetime North Dakota oilfield executive is accused of breaking federal law by falsely inflating company revenues by tens of millions of dollars. Joseph Kostelecky, of Dickinson, pleaded not guilty in Bismarck on Friday to five counts of wire fraud and one count of securities fraud.
