Five stories in the news today, Jan. 25

Five stories in the news today, Jan. 25

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The News

Conservative members of Parliament are gathering in Quebec City today for two days of strategizing before next week's return of the House of Commons and their final months with Rona Ambrose as interim leader. With the race to replace Ambrose ramping up and a change of government south of the border upturning the political status quo, the goal for the party's 97 MPs is simple: stay focused on the singular goal of holding the prime minister to account.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trudeau navigates perils of energy, climate, Tr... 6 hr GOP 1
News Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap... Tue legal xpert a fool 2
News Water charter proposed for southern Alberta Tue TransCanada wins 1
News Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel... Tue BuildTheWall 2
News Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t... Tue tax was 2 end wit... 2
News Alberta couple that used 'natural person' tax-e... Tue appealed 2 Fed Court 2
News City supports grant funding application for 62 ... Jan 20 lostbudget 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,228 • Total comments across all topics: 278,278,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC