Five stories in the news today, Jan. 16
A man facing first degree murder charges in the disappearance of an Alberta couple and their grandson goes on trial today. Douglas Garland, 56, was arrested after Alvin and Kathy Liknes and five-year-old Nathan O'Brien vanished from the couple's Calgary home in June 2014.
