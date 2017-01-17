Fire destroys two southern Alberta mo...

Fire destroys two southern Alberta monster trucks

18 hrs ago

Kathy Wills and her husband Ged Barcroft of the Sheer Insanity Monster Truck from Medicine Hat were woken up Tuesday by their dog barking alerting them to the blaze. They lost the shop, tools, personal vehicles and two monster trucks.

Alberta

