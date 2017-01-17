Fire destroys two southern Alberta monster trucks
Kathy Wills and her husband Ged Barcroft of the Sheer Insanity Monster Truck from Medicine Hat were woken up Tuesday by their dog barking alerting them to the blaze. They lost the shop, tools, personal vehicles and two monster trucks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local march to support women's rights - The Let...
|21 hr
|leedaulton
|1
|'The Bachelor Canada': Open casting calls annou...
|Wed
|Silk Road eh
|1
|Burlington record pressing plant set to tap int...
|Jan 13
|off 2 press plates
|1
|Jane Fonda says people should not be fooled by ...
|Jan 12
|Tom Hayden - Senator
|2
|Canada Is A Paedophile Cult
|Jan 12
|Gog
|2
|Stony Plain man in hospital, two others charged... (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|DJ girard
|2
|Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA...
|Jan 9
|Achoo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC