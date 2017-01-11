Family hopeful son will walk again after trampoline park accident

Just hours after his 18-year-old little brother had surgery after breaking his neck at a trampoline park, a Sherwood Park man believes his brother's stubborn and positive nature will help him recover. "He's got a really tough, uphill battle ahead of him but I mean he's my brother and I know he's strong so I think he'll be OK," Jordan Smith said of his brother Landon on Tuesday.

