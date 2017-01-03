Extreme cold warnings issued for eastern and southern parts of Alberta
Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for a large swath of the eastern edge of the province Wednesday morning, from Wood Buffalo in the north to to Medicine Hat in the south. Calgary is not under an extreme cold warning, but the wind chill is expected to cool things down to feel like -32 this morning.
