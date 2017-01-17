Employment agencies in Alberta says job seekers should keep trying
Lyndsay Wasser, co-chair of the privacy group at McMillan LLP, sat down with Canadian HR Reporter to discuss pitfalls and benefits of using social media to conduct background checks during the recruitment process. Liz Foster reports Canadian Occupational Safety magazine brings you daily news, advice and information from across the country and around the world.
