Edmonton woman's hope for life-saving kidney crushed by sister's diabetes diagnosis
Laila Maaen had fled war-torn Syria for reprieve in Lebanon. Her sister, Janet Machtoub, was in Edmonton in desperate need of a kidney transplant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stony Plain man in hospital, two others charged... (Jan '12)
|16 hr
|DJ girard
|2
|Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA...
|22 hr
|Achoo
|1
|Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on...
|Sun
|Peace Pipe-Line
|1
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Jan 7
|mjpast
|53
|Canada Is A Paedophile Cult
|Jan 6
|there is no god
|1
|First time home buyers credit
|Jan 6
|TLD1984
|1
|Repairs and Renovations Coming to Edmonton Affo...
|Jan 2
|Mercans R Stoopit
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC