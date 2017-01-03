Edmonton transit fares on the rise

As part of the city's three-year budget cycle, Edmonton Transit Service fares for monthly passes and day passes will increase around three per cent Feb. 1, but cash fares will not increase. An adult ticket book will cost $25.50, 0.75 more than last year, and a monthly pass goes up to $94.25, which is an increase of $2.75.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CKNW News Talk 980.