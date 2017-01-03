Edmonton police call on drivers to slow down after snowy conditions result in crashes
A photo taken at 9:24 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2017 shows road conditions on Highway 2 south of the Highway 2A overpass near Leduc, Al The Edmonton Police Service issued a news release Monday evening to ask drivers to slow down after winter weather conditions resulted in dozens of crashes. According to police, 97 collisions were reported across the city between 3:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on Monday.
