Drunk pilot who passed out in cockpit moments before take off was three times legal limit
A pilot who allegedly passed out drunk in the cockpit of a plane moments before take off was three times over the legal drink drive limit, police have revealed. The man, named as 37-year-old Slovakian Miroslav Gronych, was due to fly the plane from Calgary, Alberta, in Canada, to Cancun, Mexico, on New Year's Eve.
