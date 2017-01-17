Douglas Garland triple murder trial's focus moves from Liknes home to farm
Douglas Garland is on trial for three counts of first-degree murder, accused of killing five-year-old Nathan O'Brien and his grandparents Alvin and Kathy Liknes. Evidence in a Calgary triple murder trial will move from Alvin and Kathy Liknes's blood-stained home to the farm where Douglas Garland lived with his parents, as the case heads into its second of five weeks.
