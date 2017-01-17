Douglas Garland triple murder trial's focus moves from Liknes home to farm

Douglas Garland is on trial for three counts of first-degree murder, accused of killing five-year-old Nathan O'Brien and his grandparents Alvin and Kathy Liknes. Evidence in a Calgary triple murder trial will move from Alvin and Kathy Liknes's blood-stained home to the farm where Douglas Garland lived with his parents, as the case heads into its second of five weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.