Does spilled pipeline bitumen sink or...

Does spilled pipeline bitumen sink or float?

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: MacLeans

Hena Farooqi and Behnam Namsechi at Natural Resources Canada test oil spills under various conditions in a lab in Devon, Alta. Heather Dettman has spent nearly two decades taking her lab coat on and off at a federal research complex located on 1 Oil Patch Dr., a right turn off Derrick Drive in the Alberta town of Devon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on... Sun Peace Pipe-Line 1
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) Sat mjpast 53
Canada Is A Paedophile Cult Fri there is no god 1
First time home buyers credit Jan 6 TLD1984 1
News Repairs and Renovations Coming to Edmonton Affo... Jan 2 Mercans R Stoopit 2
News Man charged with human trafficking; police beli... Dec 31 JTF a Homolka Fan 2
TORYs LOSE CREDIBILITY in ALBERTA ! Dec 30 Iva Sandy Jansen 2
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,834 • Total comments across all topics: 277,739,266

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC