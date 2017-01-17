Doctor-assisted suicide could save Canada up to $139 million each year, Alberta study suggests
Doctor-assisted suicide could save Canada tens of millions of dollars annually by avoiding aggressive and expensive "end-of-life" care, according to a provocative new analysis. The savings - up to $139 million annually - will almost certainly dwarf the costs associated with helping dying patients kill themselves, University of Calgary researchers report.
