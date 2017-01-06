Court hears Alberta woman dealt fatal kick after spat over liquor
A Lethbridge, Alta., man who admitted to fatally kicking a woman in the abdomen after she refused to give him alcohol has been hand a four-and-a-half year prison sentence. Lucien Maurice Cranechief, who is 42, was sentenced earlier this week after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the September 2014 death of Cynthia Pearl Badarm.
