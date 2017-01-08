Conway Cancels Canada Trip After Trud...

Conway Cancels Canada Trip After Trudeau Ducks Inauguration

President-elect Donald Trump's recently appointed counselor Kellyanne Conway has cancelled her plans to visit with Canadian business executives last week. Conway was scheduled to speak at a dinner in Calgary, Alberta hosted by the Alberta Prosperity Fund.

