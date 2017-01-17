Collision shuts down 16 blocks in northeast Edmonton
A two-vehicle crash shut down the northbound lanes of Manning Drive between 137 Avenue and 153 Avenue Friday afternoon. Officers had an area near Ebbers Boulevard and 144 Avenue taped off shortly before 4 p.m. It appears a small car struck a pole and a truck was also off the road.
