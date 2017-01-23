Cold Lake, Alta. man facing 41 charges for various incidents
A 26-year-old man from Cold Lake is facing 41 charges in connection to several incidents over a one-month period. On Dec. 19, Bonnyville RCMP responded to a complaint of shots fired in the area of the Muriel Viewpoint subdivision.
