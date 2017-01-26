Chance meeting in L.A. traffic jam le...

Chance meeting in L.A. traffic jam leads to reunion in Fort Saskatchewan film shoot

1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

Longtime Canadian actor Michael Ironside is shooting a new full-length Hollywood film in the Edmonton region, a project that grew out of a chance meeting 12 years ago during a traffic jam in Los Angeles. For the last couple of weeks, the set has been at a 100-year-old farm just east of the city of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., along Township Road 544.

