CBC Edmonton's most-viewed stories of 2016
But many of CBC's most memorable stories stemmed from the Fort McMurray wildfire, which displaced about 90,000 people in May, the largest evacuation in Alberta history. Other big stories during 2016 included the debate over pipelines and eventual approval of two projects, the heated controversy over an Alberta carbon tax, the Travis Vader murder trial and the provincial government's battle with religious schools over LGBTQ inclusion policies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged with human trafficking; police beli...
|Sat
|JTF a Homolka Fan
|2
|TORYs LOSE CREDIBILITY in ALBERTA !
|Fri
|Iva Sandy Jansen
|2
|Red Deer, Alta., man punches cougar at Tim Hort...
|Fri
|Kevin is Leery - ...
|1
|KHANS re: PAY for ACCESS ! - Caught !
|Fri
|TREY LAWNEY - Dragon
|1
|Vermilion Energy Is A Little Known Dividend Gem
|Dec 27
|Virginian Synergy
|1
|Questions over police-involved shootings in Cal...
|Dec 19
|Granted Ima Heffe...
|2
|Extreme cold, snow and freezing rain taking hol...
|Dec 18
|Brrr
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC