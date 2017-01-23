Canada can forge ties with Trump while sticking up for values, Hajdu says
Federal Labour Minister Patty Hajdu says it's possible to forge a strong relationship with the new U.S. government while standing up for values that may be at odds with those of the Trump administration. The abrupt turnaround in Canada-U.S. relations is dominating discussions as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the federal cabinet hold two-day retreat in Calgary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alberta couple that used 'natural person' tax-e...
|2 hr
|appealed 2 Fed Court
|2
|Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap...
|2 hr
|fed tax was 4 WW1
|1
|Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t...
|2 hr
|tax was 4 WW1
|1
|City supports grant funding application for 62 ...
|Jan 20
|lostbudget
|1
|Local march to support women's rights - The Let...
|Jan 18
|leedaulton
|1
|Burlington record pressing plant set to tap int...
|Jan 13
|off 2 press plates
|1
|Jane Fonda says people should not be fooled by ...
|Jan 12
|Tom Hayden - Senator
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC