Calgary vinyl pressing plant appears to be closing
Jake Scott-Reid inspects a vinyl record as it comes off the press at Canada Boy Vinyl, the only vinyl record factory in Canada, at the facility in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015. It appears one of the only vinyl record pressing plants in Canada has shut down its operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repairs and Renovations Coming to Edmonton Affo...
|Jan 2
|Mercans R Stoopit
|2
|Man charged with human trafficking; police beli...
|Dec 31
|JTF a Homolka Fan
|2
|TORYs LOSE CREDIBILITY in ALBERTA !
|Dec 30
|Iva Sandy Jansen
|2
|Red Deer, Alta., man punches cougar at Tim Hort...
|Dec 30
|Kevin is Leery - ...
|1
|KHANS re: PAY for ACCESS ! - Caught !
|Dec 30
|TREY LAWNEY - Dragon
|1
|Vermilion Energy Is A Little Known Dividend Gem
|Dec 27
|Virginian Synergy
|1
|Questions over police-involved shootings in Cal...
|Dec 19
|Granted Ima Heffe...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC