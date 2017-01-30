Calgary police search for fourth suspect in Tyler Sanderson murder
More than eight months after his death, Calgary police are asking the public for help in identifying a fourth suspect wanted in connection to the Tyler Sanderson murder. Sanderson, 20, died in hospital after police found him badly beaten in the 5500 block of Maddock Drive N.E., on the evening of May 15, 2016.
