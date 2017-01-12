Calgary police investigate after dead rabbits found in St. Mary's Cemetery
Police were called to a scene in the southeast community of Erlton after reports of two dead rabbits found on a path in St. Mary's Cemetery Sunday morning. Officers said they're investigating to determine if the hares were poisoned, which some residents fear might be the case.
