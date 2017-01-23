Calgary man charged with making child pornography of 14-year-old Utah girl

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams are funded by the Alberta Government and include members from Alberta Sheriffs, the Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service and RCMP. A 22-year-old Calgary man has been charged with luring a 14-year-old girl in Utah and producing child pornography of her after her parents discovered "sexually explicit" online chats and reported them to police.

