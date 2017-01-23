Calgary man charged with making child...

Calgary man charged with making child pornography of 14-year-old Utah girl

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: CBC News

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams are funded by the Alberta Government and include members from Alberta Sheriffs, the Calgary Police Service, Edmonton Police Service, Lethbridge Police Service, Medicine Hat Police Service and RCMP. A 22-year-old Calgary man has been charged with luring a 14-year-old girl in Utah and producing child pornography of her after her parents discovered "sexually explicit" online chats and reported them to police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap... 15 hr legal xpert a fool 2
News Water charter proposed for southern Alberta 15 hr TransCanada wins 1
News Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel... 15 hr BuildTheWall 2
News Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t... 15 hr tax was 2 end wit... 2
News Alberta couple that used 'natural person' tax-e... 19 hr appealed 2 Fed Court 2
News City supports grant funding application for 62 ... Jan 20 lostbudget 1
News Local march to support women's rights - The Let... Jan 18 leedaulton 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,591 • Total comments across all topics: 278,239,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC