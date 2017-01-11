British Columbia approves oil pipelin...

British Columbia approves oil pipeline to coast from Alberta

Canada.com

Canada's Pacific Coast province of British Columbia on Wednesday approved the expansion of Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline from the Alberta oil sands that would allow oil exports to Asia. British Columbia Premier Christy Clark announced the conditions her government placed on the project have been met with a deal that will help fund environmental protection projects.

Alberta

