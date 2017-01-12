Boy, 12, charged with arson in fire t...

Boy, 12, charged with arson in fire that destroyed Edmonton-area church centre

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

RCMP say a 12-year-old boy has been charged with arson in a fire that destroyed part of an Edmonton-area church last month. It took firefighters several hours to put out the fire at the Stony Plain Alliance Church's family centre on Dec. 18. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trudeau navigates perils of energy, climate, Tr... 10 hr Pip in Edmonton 2
News Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap... Jan 24 legal xpert a fool 2
News Water charter proposed for southern Alberta Jan 24 TransCanada wins 1
News Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel... Jan 24 BuildTheWall 2
News Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t... Jan 24 tax was 2 end wit... 2
News Alberta couple that used 'natural person' tax-e... Jan 24 appealed 2 Fed Court 2
News City supports grant funding application for 62 ... Jan 20 lostbudget 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,861 • Total comments across all topics: 278,316,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC