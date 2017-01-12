Boy, 12, charged in Stony Plain Alliance Church fire

The family centre at the Stony Plain Alliance Church in Stony Plain was destroyed by fire on Dec. 18. A 12-year-old boy from Stony Plain has been charged with arson in connection with a fire last month at the family centre of the Stony Plain Alliance church. On Dec. 18, a group was wrapping up a meeting in the basement of the 10,000-sq.-ft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.