Boy, 12, charged in Stony Plain Allia...

Boy, 12, charged in Stony Plain Alliance Church fire

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CBC News

The family centre at the Stony Plain Alliance Church in Stony Plain was destroyed by fire on Dec. 18. A 12-year-old boy from Stony Plain has been charged with arson in connection with a fire last month at the family centre of the Stony Plain Alliance church. On Dec. 18, a group was wrapping up a meeting in the basement of the 10,000-sq.-ft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trudeau navigates perils of energy, climate, Tr... 22 hr Pip in Edmonton 2
News Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap... Jan 24 legal xpert a fool 2
News Water charter proposed for southern Alberta Jan 24 TransCanada wins 1
News Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel... Jan 24 BuildTheWall 2
News Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t... Jan 24 tax was 2 end wit... 2
News Alberta couple that used 'natural person' tax-e... Jan 24 appealed 2 Fed Court 2
News City supports grant funding application for 62 ... Jan 20 lostbudget 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,473 • Total comments across all topics: 278,329,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC