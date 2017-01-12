Banff cannabis store busted - along with 9 employees
Police arrested nine people at the Canna Clinic in Banff on Tuesday following complaints of illegal drug sales at the newly opened Bear Street Mall store. Canna Clinic also has locations in Nelson, B.C. as well as Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Vernon, B.C. Police arrested nine people at the Canna Clinic in Banff on Tuesday and seized "a substantial amount of marijuana" following complaints of illegal drug sales at the newly opened Bear Street Mall store.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jane Fonda says people should not be fooled by ...
|2 hr
|Tom Hayden - Senator
|2
|Canada Is A Paedophile Cult
|3 hr
|Gog
|2
|Stony Plain man in hospital, two others charged... (Jan '12)
|Mon
|DJ girard
|2
|Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA...
|Jan 9
|Achoo
|1
|Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on...
|Jan 8
|Peace Pipe-Line
|1
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Jan 7
|mjpast
|53
|First time home buyers credit
|Jan 6
|TLD1984
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC