Banff cannabis store busted - along with 9 employees

Banff cannabis store busted - along with 9 employees

Read more: CBC News

Police arrested nine people at the Canna Clinic in Banff on Tuesday following complaints of illegal drug sales at the newly opened Bear Street Mall store. Canna Clinic also has locations in Nelson, B.C. as well as Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Vernon, B.C. Police arrested nine people at the Canna Clinic in Banff on Tuesday and seized "a substantial amount of marijuana" following complaints of illegal drug sales at the newly opened Bear Street Mall store.

Alberta

