B.C. health store defends decision to...

B.C. health store defends decision to host southern Alberta father convicted in death of son

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: CTV

David Stephan and his wife Collet Stephan arrive at court on Thursday, March 10, 2016 in Lethbridge, Alta. A health store in Prince George, B.C., is fighting back against critics over its decision to have David Stephan, the former southern Alberta man convicted in the meningitis death of his son, speak at their location.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Burlington record pressing plant set to tap int... 6 hr off 2 press plates 1
News Jane Fonda says people should not be fooled by ... Thu Tom Hayden - Senator 2
Canada Is A Paedophile Cult Thu Gog 2
News Stony Plain man in hospital, two others charged... (Jan '12) Jan 9 DJ girard 2
Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA... Jan 9 Achoo 1
News Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on... Jan 8 Peace Pipe-Line 1
News What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10) Jan 7 mjpast 53
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,273 • Total comments across all topics: 277,875,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC