AMTA building a new office complex at EIA
On Friday the Alberta Motor Transport Association announced an addition to the Alberta Aerospace and Technology Centre at the Edmonton International Airport. Lorraine Card is the President of the AMTA and she told the Alberta Morning News that they're putting up a 2 acre office complex and a seven acre training track with room to grow further.
