Amid uncertain relationship with the U.S., Alberta eyes trade with China
Alberta Premier Rachel Notley gives a year end update in Edmonton Alta, on Wednesday, December 14, 2016. Alberta's Trade Minister is planning two trips to China this year to cement growing trade ties, as part of a pivot designed to reduce his province's reliance on an increasingly unpredictable relationship with the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Human error increasingly a factor contributing ...
|19 hr
|work ethics r gone
|1
|Trudeau navigates perils of energy, climate, Tr...
|Jan 27
|Pip in Edmonton
|2
|Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap...
|Jan 24
|legal xpert a fool
|2
|Water charter proposed for southern Alberta
|Jan 24
|TransCanada wins
|1
|Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel...
|Jan 24
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t...
|Jan 24
|tax was 2 end wit...
|2
|Alberta couple that used 'natural person' tax-e...
|Jan 24
|appealed 2 Fed Court
|2
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC