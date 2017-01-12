Alberta woman can't sue regulator over fracking, says Supreme Court
The Supreme Court of Canada says an Alberta woman cannot sue the province's energy regulator as part of her claim that hydraulic fracturing so badly contaminated her well that the water can be set on fire. In a 5-4 ruling Friday, the high court rejected Jessica Ernst's argument that a provincial provision shielding the regulator from legal action was unconstitutional.
