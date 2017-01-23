Alberta woman, 19, killed in crash near Innisfail
Police were called to the intersection of Highway 42 and Highway 816 at around 1 a.m. by a driver who called 911 to say he saw a severely damaged vehicle in the ditch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap...
|7 hr
|legal xpert a fool
|2
|Water charter proposed for southern Alberta
|7 hr
|TransCanada wins
|1
|Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel...
|8 hr
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t...
|8 hr
|tax was 2 end wit...
|2
|Alberta couple that used 'natural person' tax-e...
|11 hr
|appealed 2 Fed Court
|2
|City supports grant funding application for 62 ...
|Jan 20
|lostbudget
|1
|Local march to support women's rights - The Let...
|Jan 18
|leedaulton
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC