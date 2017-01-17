Alberta union says deal includes right to domestic violence leave
The United Steelworkers says the agreement means Rivercrest Care Centre workers who are victims of domestic violence can take paid leave for legal, medical and counselling appointments without fear of losing their jobs. Ray White, president of Local 1-207, said the contract language is a first for the union in Alberta and it plans to table similar proposals with other employers.
