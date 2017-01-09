Alberta seeks public input into 2017-2018 budget; says no new major spending
Consultations are to include invitation-only meetings this month in nine communities as well as a phone-in meeting involving Premier Rachel Notley. Finance Minister Joe Ceci says there will be no new major spending in the financial plan that is expected to be tabled in March.
