Alberta reaches deal with Christian school following audit
Alberta's largest home-schooling agency is back in business but on a tight financial leash following a messy court dispute involving allegations of misspending of public funds. The Alberta government and the Trinity Christian School Association struck a deal agreed to in court Thursday - but not before the presiding judge took both sides to task.
