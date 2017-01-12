Alberta PC leadership candidate makin...

Alberta PC leadership candidate making campaign announcement

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: GlobalNews

Starke is a PC MLA for Vermilion-Lloydminster. He was first elected as MLA in 2012 and was re-elected in May 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trudeau navigates perils of energy, climate, Tr... 1 hr Pip in Edmonton 2
News Tax protesters unlikely to win 'nonsensical' ap... Tue legal xpert a fool 2
News Water charter proposed for southern Alberta Tue TransCanada wins 1
News Here's who benefits from Keystone, Dakota pipel... Tue BuildTheWall 2
News Grande Prairie 'tax protesters' sentenced for t... Tue tax was 2 end wit... 2
News Alberta couple that used 'natural person' tax-e... Jan 24 appealed 2 Fed Court 2
News City supports grant funding application for 62 ... Jan 20 lostbudget 1
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,280 • Total comments across all topics: 278,302,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC