Alberta man with history of sex offen...

Alberta man with history of sex offences on minors admits to sex assault on teen

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

An Alberta man with a history of sex crimes on minors has pleaded guilty to randomly choosing a house, breaking in and sexually assaulting a sleeping 15-year-old girl in her bedroom. Darral Gerard Courtoreille, who is 59, got into the house in Lethbridge through a basement door in the early morning hours on Nov. 7. Investigators said the attack was random and said Courtoreille A a A"took stepsA a A to prevent her from making noise and waking up the other members of her family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alberta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Repairs and Renovations Coming to Edmonton Affo... Jan 2 Mercans R Stoopit 2
News Man charged with human trafficking; police beli... Dec 31 JTF a Homolka Fan 2
TORYs LOSE CREDIBILITY in ALBERTA ! Dec 30 Iva Sandy Jansen 2
News Red Deer, Alta., man punches cougar at Tim Hort... Dec 30 Kevin is Leery - ... 1
KHANS re: PAY for ACCESS ! - Caught ! Dec 30 TREY LAWNEY - Dragon 1
News Vermilion Energy Is A Little Known Dividend Gem Dec 27 Virginian Synergy 1
News Questions over police-involved shootings in Cal... Dec 19 Granted Ima Heffe... 2
See all Alberta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alberta Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Alberta

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,358 • Total comments across all topics: 277,609,667

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC