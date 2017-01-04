Alberta man with history of sex offences on minors admits to sex assault on teen

An Alberta man with a history of sex crimes on minors has pleaded guilty to randomly choosing a house, breaking in and sexually assaulting a sleeping 15-year-old girl in her bedroom. Darral Gerard Courtoreille, who is 59, got into the house in Lethbridge through a basement door in the early morning hours on Nov. 7. Investigators said the attack was random and said Courtoreille A a A"took stepsA a A to prevent her from making noise and waking up the other members of her family.

