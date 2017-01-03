Alberta man who killed two seniors di...

Alberta man who killed two seniors didna t have rights violated in jail: judge

Read more: Medincine Hat News

A judge is questioning the credibility of a man convicted of killing two missing Alberta seniors and dismissed part of a constitutional argument that his rights were violated in custody. A sentencing hearing continued Tuesday for Travis Vader, who was convicted of manslaughter in the 2010 deaths of Lyle and Marie McCann of St. Albert, Alta.

Alberta

