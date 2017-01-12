Alberta man racks up views on Faceboo...

Alberta man racks up views on Facebook with tale of ticket for cracked licence

17 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

An easy-going dude from Camrose, Alta., is racking up impressive views on Facebook with his good-natured rant against the young Edmonton police officer who gave him a $465 ticket for having a cracked driver's licence. Dave Balay - or "Handsome Dave" as the self-proclaimed motorcycle enthusiast fashions himself on Facebook - posted a video of his story Friday and by late evening had already had 453,000 people check in to hear his tale of woe.

Alberta

