Alberta Industrial Heartland worried about Trump's tough trade talk
'Alberta is a tremendously entrepreneurial place. If you create urgency here, we respond,' said Ian MacGregor, Chair and President, North West Refining Inc. There's concern in Alberta's Industrial Heartland about the possibility of a Donald Trump-led U.S. government imposing a new border tax and renegotiating NAFTA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local march to support women's rights - The Let...
|Wed
|leedaulton
|1
|'The Bachelor Canada': Open casting calls annou...
|Wed
|Silk Road eh
|1
|Burlington record pressing plant set to tap int...
|Jan 13
|off 2 press plates
|1
|Jane Fonda says people should not be fooled by ...
|Jan 12
|Tom Hayden - Senator
|2
|Canada Is A Paedophile Cult
|Jan 12
|Gog
|2
|Stony Plain man in hospital, two others charged... (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|DJ girard
|2
|Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA...
|Jan 9
|Achoo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC