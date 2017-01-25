Alberta Crown to appeal to Supreme Court in case of man shooting brother
The case of a man whose conviction was overturned in the shooting of his brother is heading to Canada's highest court. The prosecutor's office in Red Deer, Alta., says the Crown is seeking leave from the Supreme Court to appeal a decision that set aside a murder conviction against John Wayne Mock.
