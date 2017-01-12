Alberta couple wants to adopt second child with Down syndrome
A Medicine Hat couple are proud adoptive parents of a child with Down syndrome, and now the community is rallying behind them as they hope to give him a sibling. Erik Mikkelsen has their story.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alberta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jane Fonda says people should not be fooled by ...
|11 hr
|Tom Hayden - Senator
|2
|Canada Is A Paedophile Cult
|13 hr
|Gog
|2
|Stony Plain man in hospital, two others charged... (Jan '12)
|Jan 9
|DJ girard
|2
|Join FREE ISMAILI DATING SITE TO MEET YOUR ISMA...
|Jan 9
|Achoo
|1
|Citing fear of spills, Wisconsin tribe turns on...
|Jan 8
|Peace Pipe-Line
|1
|What could be better than Moose Jaw, with a Reg... (Jun '10)
|Jan 7
|mjpast
|53
|First time home buyers credit
|Jan 6
|TLD1984
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alberta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC