Alberta couple that used 'natural person' tax-evasion philosophy sentenced
An Alberta couple in their sixties have been fined and given conditional sentences for tax evasion. The Canada Revenue Agency says the case highlights the perils of listening to the advice of a controversial tax advice company.
