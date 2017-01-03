Alberta animal food bank reduces pet ...

Alberta animal food bank reduces pet surrenders amid economic downturn

WATCH ABOVE: Many Albertans are realizing in this economic climate they cannot afford to keep their pets, but as Christina Succi reports, there's a program in Lethbridge that can help. It's a challenge Albertans are facing more everyday: making the difficult decision of having to surrender their pet because they cannot afford the cost of food.

Alberta

