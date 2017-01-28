A good deed: Helping to feed those in need
NEWS PHOTO MO CRANKER JoDana Tokamp organizes the food hut she and her husband set up this past week on their lawn in Redcliff. She says the hut is a way of giving back to the community during tough economic times.
